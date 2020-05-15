2020 May 15 10:21

LR supports Euronav’s optimised Fleet Condition Monitoring programme

LR has signed an agreement with Euronav to approve its Machinery Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring Scheme (MPMS(CM)) for 25 LR-classed vessels, LR said in its release. This will be performed in accordance with LR’s recently updated ShipRight procedures for Machinery Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring, helping Euronav optimise maintenance schemes and embrace available technology.

To approve Euronav’s MPMS(CM), LR will conduct a remote audit of the planned maintenance scheme, which involves the review and approval of selected machinery on the basis of satisfactory Condition Monitoring data, and an implementation audit performed during the first annual survey.



In September 2019, LR significantly updated its ShipRight procedures for Machinery Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring and the corresponding Rules, which enables operators to apply the most appropriate planned, condition-based, risk-based or predictive maintenance methodologies to each of their machinery items, in order to suit their specific needs.

Euronav’s Fleet Technical Manager Theodore Mavraidis said: “Over the past five years, we have extensively applied condition-based maintenance techniques throughout our fleet, supplementing the traditional ‘preventive maintenance’ and ‘condition monitoring’ routines. Within our organisation, we have built a strong technical knowledge base and valuable expertise enabling the next step. This next step encompasses as its main objectives: the use of our resources, people and equipment, even more effectively; improved efficiency of equipment/machinery performance, which provides savings in operations and energy consumption; and pro-active condition-based maintenance that will imply more control over resources, as well as reduce business and safety risk.

“In this journey, we feel fortunate having LR by our side, supporting us with their established tools and approval framework of the updated ShipRight procedures. Just as technology has been developing rapidly in fields like telecoms, data analytics, smart devices and infrastructure, the same can be said of asset condition monitoring and we recognise in LR a reliable partner who can significantly contribute to our organisation’s progress in digital transformation,” Mr Mavraidis added.

LR’s Theodosis Stamatellos added: “Providing approval for MPMS(CM) is a key step in supporting Euronav’s move towards optimised maintenance, pathing the way for risk-based maintenance and predictive techniques. LR updated its ShipRight procedures for Machinery Planned Maintenance and Condition Monitoring to reflect technological development and owner operational needs, helping our clients create suitable maintenance schedules which fit their needs and take advantage of available technologies.”