2020 May 14 10:50

Navigation between locks No 7 and No 8 of Moscow Canal suspended for a month

Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) is working to include the project on reconstruction of shipway No 294 between the locks No 7 and No 8 into the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted ship traffic along the Moscow Canal. That was announced by Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of Rosmorrechflot, at IAA PortNews' webinar “Will river traffic share the fate of animal-drawn transport?”.



According to him, navigation between the locks was suspended on 8 May 2020 till 8 June 2020 to repair a leak detected during the tests that followed repairs held in 2019.



To resolve this problem completely and thoroughly Rosmorrechflot is working towards inclusion of this project into the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure.



As it was reported earlier, vessels traffic was closed after the soil failure near the Tushino tunnel in the beginning of the year. Ship traffic between the locks No 7 and No 8 resumed on 16 August 2019.



IAA PortNews' webinar gathered over 60 specialists of the industry.