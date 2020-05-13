2020 May 13 17:36

Port of Cork commended by hauliers in latest origin

A survey by international transport engineering and consulting group SYSTRA, into the Port of Cork’s export and import facilities has yielded very positive results, the company said in its release. Those surveyed, predominately LoLo HGV drivers, noted the Port’s desirable location, timesaving vehicle booking system, and efficient gate operations.

The forthcoming transfer of container operations from Tivoli to Ringaskiddy generated improved sentiment with positivity increasing by 42% since the initial 2015 survey. The redevelopment of Ringaskiddy and arrival of the new €80m Cork Container Terminal (CCT), Western Europe’s newest container terminal, garnered positive opinion as a “brilliant idea” with its “better location” from respondents.

CCT will allow the port to handle larger vessels and facilitates the move from a river port to a deepwater port in order to future proof the Port of Cork. The Vehicle Booking System (VBS), implemented in 2018 and a key component of the Port’s mobility management plan, was commended by 96% of respondents.

Hauliers frequently highlighted the shorter turnaround times, and a substantial percentage observed reductions in queuing time. To date, the Port of Cork has invested over €1 million on trialling and implementing the traffic management plan with Cork County Council in order to minimise the impact of port related traffic on local road networks. The survey also highlighted what hauliers would like to see improved.

Most notably, there was a strong desire to reduce traffic congestion and to see the upgrade of the N28 motorway become a reality.

SYSTRA was commissioned by the Port of Cork to undertake the survey at Tivoli docks in order to develop a comprehensive understanding of the current container operations customer base, and to capture these customers’ views and opinions of Tivoli docks and the transfer of the container terminal from Tivoli to Ringaskiddy. A similar exercise was undertaken by SYSTRA in 2015.

ABOUT PORT OF CORK

The Port of Cork is the key seaport in the south of Ireland and is one of just two Irish ports which service the requirements of all shipping modes. The Port of Cork also controls Bantry Bay Port Company and employs 150 people across all locations. A European Designated Core Port and a Tier 1 Port of National Significance, Port of Cork’s reputation for quality service, including prompt and efficient vessel turnaround as well as the company’s investment in future growth, ensures its position as a vital link in the global supply chain. The port has made impressive strides in recent decades, most recently with the construction of the new €80m Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy which will facilitate the natural progression of the move from a river port to a deepwater port in order to future proof the Port of Cork. This state-of-the-art terminal which will open in 2020 will be capable of berthing the largest container ships currently calling to Ireland.