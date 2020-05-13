2020 May 13 14:46

Japan’s first LNG bunkering vessel launched

Japan’s first LNG bunker vessel (LBV) was successfully launched at the Sakaide Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., “K” Line said in its release.

The LBV is scheduled to be delivered at the end of September 2020 and will be the first LBV to be operated in Japan. After the delivery, the LBV will be based at JERA’s Kawagoe Thermal Power Station and commence ship-to-ship LNG bunkering business for LNG-fueled vessels.

In 2018, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (“K” Line), JERA Co. Inc., Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha(NYK Line) jointly established Central LNG Shipping Japan Corporation (CLS), which owns the LBV and ordered itsbuilding,and Central LNG Marine Fuel Japan Corporation (CLMF), which will promote the LNG bunkering business in the Chubu (central) region of Japan. The expertise and strengths of each company will be utilized to provide LNG bunkering solution in the Chubu region and promote a shift to marine LNG for ships.