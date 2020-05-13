2020 May 13 13:32

Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala acquires high-tech equipment from Royal IHC

Cameroon’s Port Authority of Douala (PAD) has acquired high-tech equipment from Royal IHC to support its dredging activities, an order that builds on the excellent partnership between both organisations., the company said in its release.

As part of measures to autonomously manage its dredging activities, the Management of the PAD acquired an IHC Beaver 50® cutter suction dredger and a DMC work boat, which were both delivered in 2019. This first order will soon be completed by an IHC Easydredge® trailing suction hopper dredger with a 3,000m3 hopper capacity. This vessel will be used to dredge the access channel to the port of Douala-Bonabéri.

The IHC Easydredge® is a product within IHC’s successful standardised range of dredging vessels. The flexible concept, available in four models and with hopper capacities ranging from 500 to 4,000m3, is ideal for most common maintenance and land reclamation projects. PAD’s Easydredge® is designed with sufficient space to house various options, and can be customised so that it can adapt to its dedicated working environment.

The order further strengthens the partnership between the PAD and IHC. Beyond the acquisition of dredging equipment, the cooperation also includes an extensive training and support programme aimed at developing and strengthening the skills of PAD’s technical staff at a high level. This is a confirmation of the strategy developed by IHC to support and increase the capacities of partner companies in their dredging projects.