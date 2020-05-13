2020 May 13 10:35

Port Bronka strengths support for Russian participants in foreign economic activity

Port Bronka continues to strengthen the support for Russian participants in foreign economic activity in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The port provides the possibility of cargo accumulation without additional financial burden on cargo owners until the end of 2020. This will allow storing of export goods up to 60 free days, and importing goods up to 30 free days at the port yard. This measure is applicable to all cargoes that will arrive at the port before the end of the year.



These are not the first measures taken by port Bronka to support participants in foreign economic activity who are in a difficult situation due to the development of COVID-19. Earlier, in mid-April 2020, the port has already provided additional space for foreign trade participants to accommodate goods. Thus, cargo was able to stay on the territory of the port twice as long as usual without additional financial burden on cargo owners.