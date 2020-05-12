2020 May 12 18:18

Throughput of port Kavkaz in 4M’2020 grew by 28% Y-o-Y to 8.652 million tonnes

Exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 47% to 3.6 million tonnes

In January-April 2020, port Kavkaz handled 8.652 million tonnes of cargo (+28%, year-on-year). According to statistics obtained by IAA PortNews regional correspondent from the port Authority, exports via the port’s offshore transshipment facility increased 47% to 3.6 million tonnes.

Exports from port Kavkaz surged by 30% to 633,000 tonnes, short-sea traffic – by 15% to 4.299 million tonnes while imports fell by 14% to 19,500 tonnes.

Transshipment of oil products surged by 80% to 2.944 million tonnes, sulphur – by 71% to 820,000 tonnes, grain - by 63% to 4.262 million tonnes.

Bunker sales at port Kavkaz grew by 26% to 78,100 tonnes.



The number of calls to port Kavkaz increased by 7%, year-on-year, to 1,900 calls excluding the calls of car ferries.