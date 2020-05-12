2020 May 12 13:52

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO rose to RUB 4,850 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation rose by RUB 506 against the previous week

Between May 4 and May 8, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation grew by RUB 506 against the previous week to RUB 4,850per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 1,244 to RUB 4,411, in the Volga federal district – grew by RUB 777 to RUB 3,117, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 132 to RUB 5,922, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 692 to RUB 11,083.