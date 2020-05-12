2020 May 12 10:04

GAC and UniGlobal join forces in Bangladesh

GAC has signed a Global Network Agent (GNA) agreement with Dhaka-based Uni-Global Business Ltd. (“UniGlobal”), expanding its coverage in the Indian Subcontinent and further strengthening the global GAC network, the company said in its release.

The alliance, operated as GAC-UniGlobal, will provide a wide range of ship agency services to vessels calling at all Bangladesh ports.

Lars Hardeland, Managing Director of GAC Hub Services says Bangladesh’s location at the head of the Bay of Bengal makes it attractive to international shippers. “It makes sense for GAC to have a presence in Bangladesh,” he adds. “Partnering with UniGlobal enables us to tap the vast shipping and shipping-related opportunities this maritime nation has to offer, and further expand our footprint in the Indian Subcontinent region.”

Lars Bergström, Group Vice President of the Asia Pacific and Indian Subcontinent region agrees. “As part of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Bangladesh is a country of immense potential and opportunities. “Having an established partner like UniGlobal will further augment GAC’s presence in the Indian Subcontinent currently served by our more than 30 offices in India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.”

ABOUT GAC GROUP

GAC is a global provider of integrated shipping, logistics and marine services. Emphasising world-class performance, a long-term approach, innovation, ethics and a strong human touch, GAC delivers a flexible and value-adding portfolio to help customers achieve their strategic goals. Established since 1956, the privately-owned group employs over 9,000 people in more than 300 offices worldwide.