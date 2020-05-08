2020 May 8 19:09

Victory Day congratulations from IAA PortNews!

The team of Information & Analytical Agency PortNews congratulates its readers on the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War!



This day, we are overwhelmed with pride in the generation of those who released the world from fascism.



We extend our deepest gratitude to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War and the home front workers for the peaceful skies above our heads.



They will always be an example of courage and valour, selfless love and devotion to the Motherland.



May the spirit of victory inspire the hearts and help forward, to new deeds, achievements and success.



We wish health to you and your loved ones. Happy Victory Day!



The team of IAA PortNews