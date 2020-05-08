2020 May 8 14:19

Russian Shipping portal team and readers join all-Russia Memorial March

Offered are stories about heroes of the Great Patriotic War

Victory Day! As an anniversary it was supposed to become special this year but for well known reasons we will not gather on the 9th of May as we used to do in the streets of our cities to march cross Russia with our parents and grandparents as part of the Immortal Regiment.

Thus, we decided to tell about them, about our heroes of the Great Patriotic War. In various ways. So that numerous stories shared by a variety of publications, TV programmes and families at their festive tables represented the Memorial March of the Immortal Regiment. That’s why it is immortal.

