2020 May 8 12:04

Vard Marine announces CEO transition

Vard Marine Inc. has announced that Dave McMillan, the firm’s President and CEO, will retire on May 31st, 2020 to pursue another chapter in his career in the marine industry as a Marketing/Business Development consultant. The Board of Directors has named Wade Carson as the new President and CEO of the company upon Dave’s retirement, the company said in its release.

During over 30 years with Vard Marine, Dave McMillan was instrumental in the growth of the firm in size and market presence. He helped the company establish new markets and partnerships, as well as build a team of highly skilled engineers. Dave has been a catalyst in positioning Vard Marine as a leader in the maritime industry.

Wade Carson, who for the past 6 years has led the business’s strategic direction as VP Business Development and most recently was on assignment as interim Managing Director of affiliate company Vard Electro Canada, will step into the role with a vision to build on the foundation of achievement and growth established by Dave McMillan.