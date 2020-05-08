2020 May 8 09:53

Oil prices rose by 1.49%-1.83%

Oil prices climb as quarantine measures are being eased

On 8 May 2020 (07:50, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price rose by 1.49% to $29.9 per barrel, Light (WTI) for June delivery climbed by 1.83% to $23.98 per barrel.

Investors expect the fuel demand to recover after a fall caused by the pandemic.



On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.