2020 May 7 13:30

Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 4M’2020 fell by 27% YoY

In January-April 2020, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled about 350,900 tonnes, down about 27%, year-on-year (vs 482,700 tonnes), Administration of Seaports of Primorsky Territory and Eastern Arctic told IAA PortNews.

Over 2/3 of this volume was sold at the offshore terminals (eastern, western and internal ones), with the rest sold at the port. In the reporting period, sales of heavy fuel oil totaled about 308,400 tonnes, fuel containing material – about 34,100 tonnes with diesel fuel accounting for the rest of the volume.

The number of bunkering operations increased from 1,147 to 1,178.