2020 May 6 15:32

Rechvodput announced tender for construction of 13 buoy tenders of 3050.1А design

Initial (maximum) price – RUB 1.135 billion

FSI Rechvodput high-speed announced an open competition in electronic format for implementation of works on construction of ships under of service fleet renovation programme: 13 buoy tenders of Project 3050.1А (class notation - RRR «X Р1,2(ice20)А»), says the official website for procurement information.

Initial (maximum) price of the contract – RUB 1,135,100,000. The works will be financed by the federal budget.

The deadline for submission of bids - 28 May 2020 with the results to be announced on June 11.

The works are to be completed by 20 December 2022.

The technical design was developed by GTsKB Rechflota. The ship’s characteristics: LOA – 27.6 m; BOA – 4.35 m; depth – 1.5 m; draft – 0.9 m; gross tonnage - 82 tonnes; crew - 6; main engines - 220 kW; endurance - 6 days.