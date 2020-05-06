2020 May 6 11:48

Major construction and assembly works completed at Beloomut waterworks

All major construction and assembly works have been completed in the framework of the second phase of Beloomut waterworks reconstruction as part of the federal project “Inland Water Ways” included into the comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure till 2024, says press center of Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).



The Beloomut hydroengineering system was built on the Oka River along with the Kuzminsk hydroengineering complex in 1911-1915 to the design developed by Russian engineer Nestor Puzyrevsky. In 2015, the facility rehabilitation project kicked off. The Customer of the project is the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport of Russia, the developer is the Moscow Canal. The project General Designer is Aquatic JSC. The Belomut redevelopment will help solve the problem of shallow water in the Oka River. The new dam should gradually increase the controlling depths by 76 cm and, thus, ensure smooth transits of passenger and cargo vessels. According to the state assignment, Moscow Canal authority maintained controlling depths in the section of inland waterways (on the Oka River from the Beloomut hydroelectric complex to the settlement of Shchurovo and further from the mouth of the Moscow River to the Severka hydroelectric facility) at around 1.7 meters.

From 2019, General contractor under the project – Rosmorrechflot’s Marine Rescue Service.



With the completion of reconstruction works, throughput capacity of inland water ways will be increased by 0.91 million tonnes.