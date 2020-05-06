2020 May 6 09:08

CMA CGM ends PSS for reefer exports from West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea to Reunion, Mauritius & Tamatave, Madagascar

CMA CGM has announced that the Peak Season Surcharge of EUR 200 per TEU Reefer, applicable since March 10th, 2020 is to be cancelled from May 1st, 2020:

From West Med, North Europe, Scandinavia & Poland, Baltic, Italy Adriatic & Black Sea

To Reunion, Mauritius & Tamatave, Madagascar