2020 May 4 17:12

Milaha demonstrates digital transformation with first-ever virtual town hall

Milaha, one of the largest maritime and logistics organizations in the Middle East, broke new ground when it held its first virtual annual town hall meeting for all employees earlier this month to reflect on the company’s business operations and most noteworthy achievements.



With the COVID-19 pandemic, Milaha made full use of its hi-tech capabilities and expertise in digital developments to bring its leadership and staff members together online, becoming one of the first firms to host such an event.



The company’s President and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, led the virtual gathering themed “Milaha goes virtual” and was joined by the Milaha leadership team and all departments. The theme incorporated Milaha’s digital transformation, innovation, and technology within its services and operations.



Mr. Al-Mannai thanked all employees for their dedication and hard work over the year, and particularly during the recent months since the coronavirus outbreak. Following strict health & safety measures and government directives, and with the interests of their workforce paramount, Milaha has ensured that work activities continues.



Speaking post-event, Mr. Al-Mannai said: “It was certainly a very different way to hold our annual town hall event, and one none of us could have foreseen 12 months ago. Despite that, though, it was a success and it was wonderful to see all our dedicated employees enthused to participate in this format. Their dedicated work and patience, especially during these very challenging times, deserves great praise and I want to thank every single one of Milaha’s employees for their truly tremendous professionalism, and say that our collective resilience is something to be proud of.”



About Milaha



The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1. Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management.