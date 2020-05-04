  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 4 17:12

    Milaha demonstrates digital transformation with first-ever virtual town hall

    Milaha, one of the largest maritime and logistics organizations in the Middle East, broke new ground when it held its first virtual annual town hall meeting for all employees earlier this month to reflect on the company’s business operations and most noteworthy achievements.

    With the COVID-19 pandemic, Milaha made full use of its hi-tech capabilities and expertise in digital developments to bring its leadership and staff members together online, becoming one of the first firms to host such an event.

    The company’s President and CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Essa Al-Mannai, led the virtual gathering themed “Milaha goes virtual” and was joined by the Milaha leadership team and all departments. The theme incorporated Milaha’s digital transformation, innovation, and technology within its services and operations.

    Mr. Al-Mannai thanked all employees for their dedication and hard work over the year, and particularly during the recent months since the coronavirus outbreak. Following strict health & safety measures and government directives, and with the interests of their workforce paramount, Milaha has ensured that work activities continues.

    Speaking post-event, Mr. Al-Mannai said: “It was certainly a very different way to hold our annual town hall event, and one none of us could have foreseen 12 months ago. Despite that, though, it was a success and it was wonderful to see all our dedicated employees enthused to participate in this format. Their dedicated work and patience, especially during these very challenging times, deserves great praise and I want to thank every single one of Milaha’s employees for their truly tremendous professionalism, and say that our collective resilience is something to be proud of.”

    About Milaha

    The company was established in July 1957 as the first public shareholding company registered in Qatar and holds commercial registration no. 1.  Milaha’s current activities include marine transportation in gas, petroleum products, containers and bulk; offshore support services; port management and operations; logistics services; shipyard; trading agencies; real estate investments; and asset management.

Другие новости по темам: Milaha  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 4

17:12 Milaha demonstrates digital transformation with first-ever virtual town hall
16:28 DNV GL and Alpha Ori sign new MOU to spur digital transformation in shipping
15:37 First 8 jackets arrive at the Port of Nigg for Moray East Offshore Windfarm project
14:49 DEME says crane collapsed on its new offshore installation vessel at Rostok yard during tests
14:22 Twelve start-ups from PIER71’s Smart Port Challenge awarded S$600,000 to bring innovative solutions to maritime market
12:50 New ASD-90 tug arrives in Long Beach
11:59 Austal Australia awarded a$324 million contract to build six Cape-class patrol boats
09:48 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, May 04

2020 May 3

16:23 Helsinki Shipyard starts building expedition cruise vessel duo
15:34 Rick Bucher promoted to President of Victaulic
15:02 USCG rescues two kayakers near Juneau, Alaska
14:21 FMC issues new guidance on detention & demurrage
13:16 Latest arrangements of Hong Kong's Marine Department services
12:24 Fred. Olsen launches new ‘Plain Sailing Guarantee’
11:25 USCG coordinates rescue of two British mariners 598 miles off Bermuda

2020 May 2

15:21 Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk
14:47 USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval
13:51 MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards
12:38 USCG names its first female judge advocate general and chief counsel
11:17 Fincantieri to build the new U.S. Navy frigates

2020 May 1

15:00 Eco Marine Power commences feasibility study to install Aquarius MRE on tanker
14:00 ECSA Board welcomes the positive discussions in the Transport Ministers' meeting
13:09 MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020
12:09 Austal Australia awarded A$324 million contract to build six cape class patrol boats
11:30 Fugro maps Arctic Ocean for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping programme
11:09 Maersk Intrepid awarded contract to drill for Martin Linge
10:30 PortMiami keeps goods moving from ship to shelf with new cargo handling equipment
10:08 IMO postpones further meetings due to COVID-19 but begins rescheduling plans
09:42 Three out of five converted VLOCs are no longer operating - BIMCO
09:04 China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel
08:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
07:31 CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering enters into an early works contract for the very first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:52 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific