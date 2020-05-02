2020 May 2 13:51

MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) today awarded $19.6 million in discretionary grants to 24 U.S. small shipyards through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funding will help modernize America’s small shipyards, making them more efficient in constructing commercial vessels.



“This $19.6 million federal government investment in the nation’s small shipyards will help maintain the U. S. shipyard infrastructure of our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.



MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program provides funding to assist eligible shipyards modernize operations, improve efficiency, and reap the benefits of increased productivity by investing in emerging technologies and a highly skilled workforce. Projects under the program include capital and related improvement projects that foster efficiency, competitive operations, and quality ship construction, repair, and reconfiguration. In addition, the program can fund training projects that foster employee skills and enhance productivity.



“Small shipyard grants play a significant role in supporting local communities by creating jobs for working families,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. “These shipyards are a tangible investment in our nation’s maritime infrastructure and the future of our maritime workforce.”



The economic footprint of American shipyards is nearly 400,000 jobs, $25.1 billion of labor income, and $37.3 billion in GDP. Helping shipyards to upgrade and expand empowers this critical industry, allowing them to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing global marketplace. The capital provided to shipyards increases their repair and production footprints and creates more jobs throughout the country.



A complete list of shipyard grant recipients follows: Alabama Shipyard, LLC of Mobile, AL; Blakely BoatWorks, Inc. of Mobile AL; Mare Island Dry Dock of Vallejo, CA; Gulf Marine Repair Corporation of Tampa, FL; Cabras Marine Corporation; Marisco, Ltd. Of Kapolei, HI;

C&C Marine and Repair, LLC of Belle Chasse, LA; Cooper Consolidated, LLC of Convent, LA; Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. of Salisbury, MD; Mackinac Island Ferry Company dba Mackinac Marine Service of St. Ignace, MI; VT Halter Marine of Pascagoula, MS; Smith Boys Marine Sales Inc. of North TonAwanda, NY, The Great Lakes Towing Company of Cleveland, OH; WCT Marine & Construction Inc. of Astoria, OR; Diversified Marine, Inc. of Portland, OR; Philly Shipyard, Inc. of Philadelphia, PA; J. Goodison Company, Inc. of North Kingstown, RI; Metal Trades, Inc. of Hollywood, SC; Gulf Copper Ship Repair, Inc. of Corpus Christi, TX; Bludworth Marine, LLC of Houston, TX; Colonna's Shipyard, Inc. Norfolk VA; SAFE Boats International, L.L.C. of Bremerton, WA; Mavrik Marine Inc. of La Conner, WA; Fraser Shipyards, Inc. of Superior, WI.