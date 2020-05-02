  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 2 13:51

    MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) today awarded $19.6 million in discretionary grants to 24 U.S. small shipyards through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funding will help modernize America’s small shipyards, making them more efficient in constructing commercial vessels.

    “This $19.6 million federal government investment in the nation’s small shipyards will help maintain the U. S. shipyard infrastructure of our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

    MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program provides funding to assist eligible shipyards modernize operations, improve efficiency, and reap the benefits of increased productivity by investing in emerging technologies and a highly skilled workforce. Projects under the program include capital and related improvement projects that foster efficiency, competitive operations, and quality ship construction, repair, and reconfiguration. In addition, the program can fund training projects that foster employee skills and enhance productivity.

    “Small shipyard grants play a significant role in supporting local communities by creating jobs for working families,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. “These shipyards are a tangible investment in our nation’s maritime infrastructure and the future of our maritime workforce.”

    The economic footprint of American shipyards is nearly 400,000 jobs, $25.1 billion of labor income, and $37.3 billion in GDP. Helping shipyards to upgrade and expand empowers this critical industry, allowing them to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing global marketplace. The capital provided to shipyards increases their repair and production footprints and creates more jobs throughout the country.

    A complete list of shipyard grant recipients follows: Alabama Shipyard, LLC of Mobile, AL; Blakely BoatWorks, Inc. of Mobile AL; Mare Island Dry Dock of Vallejo, CA; Gulf Marine Repair Corporation of Tampa, FL; Cabras Marine Corporation; Marisco, Ltd. Of Kapolei, HI;
    C&C Marine and Repair, LLC of Belle Chasse, LA; Cooper Consolidated, LLC of Convent, LA; Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. of Salisbury, MD; Mackinac Island Ferry Company dba Mackinac Marine Service of St. Ignace, MI; VT Halter Marine of Pascagoula, MS; Smith Boys Marine Sales Inc. of North TonAwanda, NY, The Great Lakes Towing Company of Cleveland, OH; WCT Marine & Construction Inc. of Astoria, OR; Diversified Marine, Inc. of Portland, OR; Philly Shipyard, Inc. of Philadelphia, PA; J. Goodison Company, Inc. of North Kingstown, RI; Metal Trades, Inc. of Hollywood, SC; Gulf Copper Ship Repair, Inc. of Corpus Christi, TX; Bludworth Marine, LLC of Houston, TX; Colonna's Shipyard, Inc. Norfolk VA; SAFE Boats International, L.L.C. of Bremerton, WA; Mavrik Marine Inc. of La Conner, WA; Fraser Shipyards, Inc. of Superior, WI.

Другие новости по темам: shipyards, US, MARAD, development  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 May 2

15:21 Lux Research: The digital transformation of supply chain management lowers costs and reduces risk
14:47 USCG grants Hyde Marine's GUARDIAN-US BWTS type approval
13:51 MARAD announces nearly $20 million in funding to the U.S. small shipyards
12:38 USCG names its first female judge advocate general and chief counsel
11:17 Fincantieri to build the new U.S. Navy frigates

2020 May 1

15:00 Eco Marine Power commences feasibility study to install Aquarius MRE on tanker
14:00 ECSA Board welcomes the positive discussions in the Transport Ministers' meeting
13:09 MSC Cruises extends fleet-wide halting of operations through to 10 July 2020
12:09 Austal Australia awarded A$324 million contract to build six cape class patrol boats
11:30 Fugro maps Arctic Ocean for Norway’s MAREANO seabed mapping programme
11:09 Maersk Intrepid awarded contract to drill for Martin Linge
10:30 PortMiami keeps goods moving from ship to shelf with new cargo handling equipment
10:08 IMO postpones further meetings due to COVID-19 but begins rescheduling plans
09:42 Three out of five converted VLOCs are no longer operating - BIMCO
09:04 China Merchant Heavy Industry orders MAN engines for new generation of offshore installation vessel
08:04 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from North Europe to Asia
07:31 CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering enters into an early works contract for the very first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

2020 April 30

18:37 COO Ronald Paul to leave Port of Rotterdam Authority
18:07 TT Club warns of risks arising from the accumulation of cargo
18:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard delivered Pola Maria of Project RSD59
17:49 Rosmorport's Far Eastern Basin Branch organizes release of young salmon
17:30 Container shipping company ONE continues using PortXchange following successful trial in Rotterdam
17:27 RECAAP reports several armed robbery incidents with ships passing the Singapore Strait
17:06 New Shandong-Europe Express links China and Hamburg
16:55 ICS and ITF call on ships to sound horns to support “unsung heroes of global trade” for International Workers’ Day
16:17 North-Western Shipping Company carried 1.3 million tonnes of cargo in Q1’2020
15:52 Bunker prices are flat at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
15:30 ION joins the Baltic Ports Organization
15:04 Consortium of HAL Investments, Ackermans & van Haaren, MerweOord and Huisman sign an agreement for the acquisition of Royal IHC
14:24 Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD
13:58 Tallink Grupp’s vessels join global action aimed at recognising contribution of maritime workers during global crisis
13:33 New cruise terminal laid down in Tallinn
13:00 COSCO SHIPPING Lines launches new Far East - East Africa services
12:35 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 Seanergy Maritime announces new time charter agreement with Glencore for an additional Capesize vessel
11:32 Navigation season starts in Amur Basin
11:09 Jan De Nul Group awarded contract for the engineering, construction and delivery of two highly innovative cranes to Huisman
10:51 Patrol ship of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet takes part on exercises
10:31 Covid-19 cannot be used to lower wages and standards for ferry workers - ITF
10:09 Panama Canal implements temporary relief measures for customers amid economic uncertainty
10:04 Oil prices rise by 9-15%
09:36 Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO
09:15 MPA announces MaritimeSG Together Package for maritime companies, individuals and seafarers
09:13 Baltic Dry Index on April 29
07:54 Polarcus awarded XArray™ project in Asia Pacific

2020 April 29

18:35 Hapag-Lloyd increases Fuel Surcharge in Denmark
18:06 Port of Rotterdam firms donating fresh fruit to the Food Bank
17:47 Multipurpose Reloading Complex in Ust-Luga undertakes measures to prevent coronavirus
17:26 Scandlines generated solid 2019 results despite traffic decline
17:05 OOCL announces Trans-Pacific service update
16:51 Dmitry Tetenkin appointed as General Director of Far East Development Corporation
16:32 KenzFigee announces contract with Spliethoff for the delivery of two pipe handling gantry cranes
16:05 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to East Africa
15:30 Stena Bulk and GoodFuels successfully complete trial of sustainable marine biofuel
15:00 Hanseaticsoft launches ‘Efficiency Booster bundle’ to enable shipping companies to automate business processes during Coronavirus and beyond
14:58 NOVATEK's total revenues decreased by 21.2% in Q3'2020
14:56 Abu Dhabi Ports establishes COVID-19 testing facilities at Zayed Port and Khalifa Port
14:27 Delta Pilot Branch of USPA dredged over 500,000 cbm of material since early 2020
13:41 USC suggests subsidizing 15% of shipbuilding contracts signed by Far East shipyards
12:39 BIMCO floating storage clause for tankers: what to cover