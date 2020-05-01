  The version for the print

  • 2020 May 1 07:31

    CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering enters into an early works contract for the very first Taiwan-built offshore wind installation vessel

    In an industry milestone, joint venture CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) has initiated the early works contract for the very first floating heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan, DEME said in its release. To be named ‘Green Jade’, the vessel has an exceptionally high transport and load capacity and will be built at CSBC in Taiwan for delivery in 2022 for deployment in the flourishing local offshore wind market.

    CDWE, Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established in February 2019 by CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore.

    Both partners have agreed to start up the early works and the ordering of critical packages for their pioneering new asset, ‘Green Jade’. The name symbolises Taiwan’s renowned Yushan, the Jade Mountain. At a dizzying height of 3,952 m above sea level, Jade Mountain is the highest peak in East Asia and gives Taiwan one of the highest elevations of any island in the world. Additionally, the name ‘Green Jade’ reflects this trail-blazing vessel’s contribution to reducing emissions, and its role in bringing clean, green energy to Taiwan’s residents.

    In October last year, CDWE signed Taiwan’s first comprehensive, large-scale Balance of Plant (BOP) Preferred Supplier Agreement with the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project. This marks an important step in realising industry compliance with the ‘Industrial Relevance Plan Goals’ that the Taiwan Government has mandated in the offshore wind industry.

    Swiftly following on from this first success, CDWE has signed two contracts with Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office for the 300 MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm project. The contracts comprise the transportation and installation of foundations, as well as a Preferred Bidder Agreement for the transportation and installation of the wind turbines.

    ‘Green Jade’ will be deployed on both projects. CDWE is committed to meeting localisation requirements and assisting with the development of the offshore wind industry, and a successful and sustainable supply chain in Taiwan, optimising local materials and skills.

    ‘Green Jade’ will feature a high-tech, 4,000-tonne capacity crane and DP3 capability. The vessel’s deck space has been maximised, enabling this unique asset to transport a multitude of the heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment. With this exceptional combination of high load and lifting capacity, ‘Green Jade’ can transport and install the next generation of foundations and giant multi-megawatt wind turbines in the most cost-effective way. At 216.5 metres long, ‘Green Jade’ can comfortably accommodate a crew of up to 160 people.

    Environmental considerations are an important element of the vessel design. ‘Green Jade’ has dual fuel engines and will have a Green Passport and Clean Design notation. ‘Green Jade’ will also have other environmental innovations on board, including a waste heat recovery system that converts heat from the exhaust gases and cooling water to electrical energy, in addition to various other fuel-saving measures.

    This is a historic moment in Taiwan’s offshore wind development and indeed for the Taiwanese shipbuilding sector, as this dedicated offshore installation vessel is the first of its kind to be built in Taiwan for the local renewables market.

    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

    DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.

