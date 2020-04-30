2020 April 30 14:24

Alexander Natalenko elected Chairman of NOVATEK BoD

PAO NOVATEK announced today the results of its Board of Directors meeting whereby Alexander Natalenko was elected Chairman of the Board as well as electing the members of the three Board committees.

The Strategy Committee is comprised of Tatiana Mitrova (Chairman), Andrei Akimov, Arnaud Le Foll, Michael Borrell, Alexander Natalenko and Gennady Timchenko. The Audit Committee is comprised of Robert Castaigne (Chairman), Tatiana Mitrova and Viktor Orlov. The Remuneration and Nomination Committee is comprised of Viktor Orlov (Chairman), Tatiana Mitrova and Robert Castaigne.

The Board of Directors resolved that Tatiana Mitrova, Robert Castaigne and Viktor Orlov are independent directors.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation. The Company’s shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol «NVTK».