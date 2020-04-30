2020 April 30 09:36

Management Company “Delo” appointed new CEO

Igor Yakovenko will retain the position of DeloPorts CEO, the stevedore asset of Delo Group

The general meeting of Management Company “Delo” unanimously decided to appoint Igor Yakovenko as CEO, releasing Artem Polyakov from this position, the company says in a press release.

Mr. Yakovenko will retain the position of DeloPorts CEO, the stevedore asset of Delo Group in Novorossiysk.

The shareholders consider that in the current crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a person who has been working in Delo Group for a long time, has the expertise in the business and the clients’ needs should head the MC “Delo”. The situation is changing very rapidly, and Igor Yakovenko is the manager who has considerable expertise in taking effective decisions in the face of global uncertainty in the field of logistics and transport.



Delo Group is the major Russian transportation and logistics holding company that owns and operates port container terminals in the Azov and Black Sea, Baltic and Far-Eastern basins, a wide network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and flatcars.

The Group’s stevedore business is represented by DeloPorts holding and the leading operator of port container terminals Global Ports. TransContainer and Ruscon assemble the transportation and logistics business of Delo Group.