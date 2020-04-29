2020 April 29 10:04

KIZAD rolls out new set of digital services through Maqta Gateway

Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports has successfully brought online a new set of services which will enable customers to avail of more of its services from anywhere in the world, in collaboration with Maqta Gateway, developer and operator of the first Port Community System in the UAE, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports, the company said in its release.

The rollout brings the total number of KIZAD digital services to 84, which are available to customers through the online portal.

In addition to the existing services, online payments; submission and processing of free zone applications; visa and ID card services; entry permits; establishment cards; and notarisation and attestation services can now be applied for and transacted through the system, without the need for customers to physically visit the KIZAD Customer Service Centre or present hard copies of documents. Moreover, the system is mobile responsive and equipped with advanced features including SMS notifications, real-time updates to enhance customer experience.

The KIZAD digital services, available through Maqta Gateway, enable customers to view all services offered by KIZAD for Free Zone and Domestic Economic Zone customers. Customers can track the status of their requested services and view and download documents required for the completion of the process.

Additionally, In a communication to customers recently, KIZAD had announced that as part of keeping customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic, all documents required for any services could be submitted digitally.

The region’s largest industrial zone is currently home to more than 600 companies, which will benefit from the new rollout.