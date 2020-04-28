2020 April 28 18:01

Bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ joined FESCO fleet

FESCO Transportation Group says it added a new vessel – bulk carrier ‘FESCO ULISS’ – to its fleet. The vessel started its first voyage on 17 April 2020. ‘FESCO ULISS’ is transporting equipment for wind-power stations from China to the port of Kopmanholmen in Sweden.

‘FESCO ULISS’ is a multipurpose vessel that among other things can transport containers. It is fitted with modern equipment and has a high-class automation system. Its ice class complies with the standards allowing to operate in the Arctic waters. The vessel’s length is 138 meters, the width is 21 meters and the deadweight is 12 711 tons. The crew consists of 14 people, the captain’s name is Oleg Ivanov.



The vessel was named after a bay located on the southern coast of the Muravyov-Amursky peninsula (Primorye Territory).



FESCO has been gradually implementing a fleet renewal program, at the end of last year two container ships ‘FESCO Moneron’ and ‘FESCO Magadan’ joined the fleet of the Group.