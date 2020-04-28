2020 April 28 16:28

Lena United River Shipping Company starts 2020 navigation season

The company pennant was raised above its headquarters in Yakutsk to mark the the navigation start

Yakutsk, Russia based Lena United River Shipping Company officially launched the 2020 navigation season on April 28. The Peotr Beketov tanker with the МН-2800 barge left for Osetrovo to be loaded with 3,500 tonnes of oil products for Sakhaneftegazsbyt JSC, says the press center of the shipping company.

Sergey Larionov, General Director of LURSC, congratulated his colleagues on the beginning of the navigation season and wished success to all crews and shore services.

All in all, LURSC ships are expected to transport about 1.3 million tonnes of cargo this season.

Lena United River Shipping Company is the only transport company operating in the Arctic area of the republic of Sakha (Yakutia). It transports freight and passengers along inland water ways and the sea routes. The company owns and operates a fleet of more than 350 units, including cargo ships, tugs, passenger and support vessels with the total capacity of 450,000 GT.