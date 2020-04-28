2020 April 28 14:40

Port of Rotterdam Authority announces changes in the Supervisory Board

Ingrid Thijssen will resign from the Supervisory Board of the Port of Rotterdam Authority on 1 May 2020, while Ruud Sondag will be re-joining the Board as of that date, the company said in its release. Ingrid Thijssen has served on the Supervisory Board of the Port of Rotterdam Authority since 1 September 2017. She will be stepping down in connection with her appointment as Chair of the Dutch employers’ federation VNO-NCW, a position that cannot be combined with a seat on the Port Authority’s Supervisory Board.



Ruud Sondag previously served on the Supervisory Board of the Port of Rotterdam Authority from 1 April 2017 to 31 May 2018. He resigned at the time in connection with an appointment as CEO of Eneco, entrusted with managing the sale of the power company. This sale was recently rounded off. As of 1 May 2020, Sondag will sit on the Supervisory Board for a term of three years. Ruud Sondag furthermore serves on the Supervisory Boards of ProRail and the Faber Halbertsma Group, as well as the Supervisory Committee of Scelta Mushroom and the Advisory Board of Vos Logistics.



With Ingrid Thijssen stepping down and Sondag joining, the Supervisory Board of the Port of Rotterdam Authority will have four members. The Board will be making a start on the recruitment of a fifth member. Members of the Supervisory Board are appointed by the shareholders of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, on the recommendation of the Supervisory Board.