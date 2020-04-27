2020 April 27 12:54

Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 4,237 in RF spot market

М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 793 against the previous week

Between April 20 and April 24, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 793 against the previous week to RUB 4,237 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.



The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – fell by RUB 1,070 to RUB 3,327, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 240 to RUB 2,434, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 1,490 to RUB 5,537, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 2,260 to RUB 10,470.