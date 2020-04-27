2020 April 27 11:56

Road cargo traffic flow is increasing in the port of Riga

In the first quarter of the current year the flow of cargo transported by road in the port of Riga has increased by 12% compared to the first quarter of the previous year. Within the 1st quarter of 2019 119,295 trucks were handled in the port, but in the 1st quarter of 2020 the number of trucks has increased by 15,700, reaching 134,985 cargo carrying trucks, the port says in a press release.

In recent years, more than 13 million tons of cargo per year or 40% of all cargo handled in the port has been transported by land to and from the port of Riga. Analyzing indices for the first quarter, it can be concluded that the last year's road cargo turnover might be exceeded this year as well, provided the situation does not change dramatically.

Last year, more than 500,000 trucks passed through the port pass control posts, while the major part (~ 77%) of all road cargo was handled at terminals located on the right bank of the River Daugava, including those in Rinuzhi.

35% of the total traffic flow goes via the port pass control point in Rinuzhi every year; moreover, in the 1st quarter of 2020 the traffic flow here has increased by more than 15% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Several port terminals and warehousing companies operate in Rinuzhi, including the SIA “Rīgas universālais termināls” (RUT), which in cooperation with its largest bulk cargo supplier, the Freeport of Riga Authority, Latvian Road Transport Directorate and the SRS Customs Authority has launched a pilot project with the aim to digitize document circulation for road cargo transportation to the port terminals and to automate road transport service in the port territory.

“Electronic document circulation and automated truck service will enhance the company's efficiency and competitiveness. The speed of road transport service and cargo delivery will increase. Automation will make processes more accurate and safe from human error. As a result, it will be faster, cheaper and more efficient for the terminal. The first system tests to be carried out at our terminal are scheduled in a month. According to our calculations, we will be able to provide services in automated mode to almost 30 thousand trucks a year after the implementation of the pilot project in automated mode. After that phase other customers can be connected to the system. If about 90% of the cargo (in total) handled at our terminal is received by road, then the benefit of digitizing and automating the road cargo transport service system will be quite impressive,” emphasizes Janis Kasalis, Member of the Board and the Executive Director of the SIA “Rīgas Universālais Termināls”.

At the port of Riga road transport is mainly used for delivery of Latvia's export and import cargo. Therefore the major part of timber cargo (wood chips, pellets, logs, etc.), as well as grain, crushed stone, peat, etc. are delivered to the port by road. Road transport is also indispensable in container cargo supply chains - up to 85% of all container cargo is carried by road.