2020 April 24 15:55

Patrol boats of North-West Directorate for State Maritime and River Supervision are ready for navigation season 2020

The first voyage was intended for checking the Neva river readiness for the transit navigation



Two patrol boats of North-West Directorate for State Maritime and River Supervision, Patrulny-11 and Kapitan Sidorov, entered the navigation season of 2020. According to IAA PortNews corresponded, the boats have been floated out today at the Laky Verf shipyard (Shlisselburg, Leningrad Region) after an inter-navigation period.



In winter, both vessels were kept in a heated hangar and today there are fully prepared for the navigation season.



The boats were built by Laky Verf shipyard (Projects 14М-21 and 14М-26).



The Kapitan Sidorov has been deployed for patrolling the Neva river to check its readiness for the transit navigation which opens on 25 April 2020.



Laky Verf is located at Nevsky Shipyard (Shlisselburg, Leningrad region) and has its own production facilities. From 2005 the company specializes in production of steel motor luxury yachts.