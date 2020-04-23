2020 April 23 10:23

Keppel delivers sixth jackup rig to Borr Drilling

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS Ltd (Keppel FELS), delivered the state-of-the-art jackup rig, Hild, to Borr Drilling Limited (Borr Drilling) safely, on time and within budget, the company said in its release.



Built to Keppel's proprietary KFELS Super B Class design, Hild is the sixth jackup that Keppel has delivered to Borr Drilling, out of the 11 that have been ordered. It is capable of operating in 400 feet water depth and drilling to 35,000 feet. Equipped with a maximum combined cantilever load of 2,700 kips and high capacity hook loads of two million pounds, the KFELS Super B Class has tremendous horse power during drilling operations.



Following this delivery, Borr Drilling will have nine KFELS B Class and two KFELS A Class rigs in their fleet.



Developed by Keppel O&M's technology arm, Offshore Technology Development, the KFELS B Class designs have a market share of about a quarter of all jackup rigs delivered since 2000. The innovative and cost-effective rig incorporates industry-leading safety and environmentally friendly features which provide maximum uptime with reduced emissions and discharges. It has performed excellently in major offshore exploration and development programmes in various locations worldwide.



Keppel O&M had previously delivered the Saga, Skald, Thor, Hermod and Heimdal jackup rigs to Borr Drilling.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services



A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.



Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality. For more information, visit www.keppelom.com.





About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling is an international drilling contractor that owns and operates jack-up rigs of modern and high-specification designs providing drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide in water depths up to approximately 400 feet.



