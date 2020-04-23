2020 April 23 08:54

Babcock Group awards propulsion contract to MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions has won the contract to supply propeller equipment for five general-purpose frigates to be constructed by Babcock International Group, the company said in its release. Each 138.7-m twin screw vessel, rated at more than 16,000 kW pr. shaftline, will be equipped with well-proven MAN Alpha VBS Mk 5 CP propeller systems, and all related equipment. The propeller configuration will be designed and supplied out of MAN Energy Solutions´ design and production facilities at Frederikshavn, Denmark.

Construction of the vessels will take place at Babcock´s Rosyth, Scotland-based yard. The design of the Type 31 is based on Odense Maritime Technology’s (OMT) industry-proven ‘Iver Huitfeldt class’ hull form, which is currently in service with the Royal Danish Navy.

About Arrowhead

The Arrowhead 140 was the preferred design for the Type 31 frigate programme announced in September 2019. The first Type 31 frigate is scheduled to be in the water in 2023.

The Arrowhead 140 is a general-purpose, light frigate developed by Team 31, led by Babcock International as prime for the Type 31 programme, comprising Thales UK, BMT and OMT.

Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 solution provides the Royal Navy a new class of ship with proven ability to deliver a range of peacekeeping, humanitarian and warfighting capabilities.



The new vessels will feature a combined diesel and diesel (CODAD) propulsion system, integrating four diesel engines (twin in – single out), two CP propellers and two asymmetric shaft lines. The installed power plant will have the capacity to produce a maximum power of over 32,000 kW.

The propulsion system will ensure a low underwater-radiated noise (URN) signature and will comply with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Tier III regulations. It will also enable each vessel to attain a maximum speed of more than 25+ knots.

About the Royal British Navy

The Royal Navy (RN) is the United Kingdom's naval defence and warfare force. It maintains a fleet of technologically sophisticated ships and submarines, including aircraft carriers, amphibious transport docks, ballistic missile submarines, nuclear fleet submarines, guided missile destroyers, frigates, mine-countermeasure vessels and a number of patrol vessels.

About Babcock

For more than a century, Babcock, the Aerospace and Defence company, has been trusted to deliver bespoke, highly-skilled engineering services. We help customers in the UK and around the world to improve the capability, reliability and availability of their most critical assets within the four market sectors of Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear, underpinned by a deep understanding of technology integration, unique infrastructure, and specialist training.

About MAN Alpha

MAN Energy Solutions has delivered propulsion solutions since 1902 and, today, its range of propeller and aft-ship solutions lies under the MAN Alpha brand. Its experience comes from the design, manufacture, installation, operation and service of more than 7,000 propeller plants. MAN Alpha propeller and aft-ship products offer the best in customised, environmentally-friendly propulsion solutions, combining this experience and knowledge with the most modern design tools including CFD, FEM, SPARK analysis and topology optimisation.