2020 April 22 10:30

ABS first in industry to offer majority of annual class surveys remotely

In an industry first, ABS is now able to conduct almost all classification annual surveys remotely on eligible vessels, after moving to further expand its remote offerings.

Launching 10 additional remote survey options today, ABS now offers the most comprehensive set of remote survey options in the industry, with a total of 28 surveys and audits able to be delivered remotely.

“The industry is telling us they want our services delivered remotely, particularly in the current challenging environment, and I am proud that we are providing the most comprehensive remote services portfolio in the industry,” said Joe Riva, ABS Vice President and Chief Surveyor. “We are delivering the next generation of classification today through surveys conducted anywhere in the world at any time, without interrupting operations for surveyor attendance.”

The new remote services include Annual Hull Survey, Annual Machinery Survey, Annual Automation Survey, Annual Dynamic Positioning Survey, Annual Navigational Bridge Layout and Equipment/Systems Survey and Annual Load Line Inspection, when authorized by Flag Administration, for the first time.

Eligible vessels include general cargo vessels, barges (other than tank barges), tugs, offshore support vessels and liquified natural gas carriers under 15 years of age, with a few qualifying criteria. ABS now allows alternate annual surveys to be conducted remotely, except the fifth annual survey, which has special survey requirements.

ABS has also extended its remote survey and audit services to existing equipment manufacturing and external specialist clients enrolled in ABS programs.



