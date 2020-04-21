-
2020 April 21 17:36
PIL announces enhancement of East Africa and South Africa services
PIL announced its independently run weekly East Africa Service (EAS) that will operate with 9 PIL vessels. Commencing from 15th May 2020, this service will introduce a direct call from Dalian to East Africa, with full rotation as follows:
Dalian - Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Nansha - Singapore - Mombasa - Dar-es-Salam - Singapore - Nansha - Dalian
PIL's Independent EAS service will replace the current joint service operated with Cosco and East Africa 2 (EA2) service will cease.
Asia South Africa (ASA) service will now feature additional port calls at Nansha on the westbound and Hong Kong on the eastbound Revamped rotation:
- Kaohsiung - Xiamen - Hong Kong - Nansha - Shekou - Singapore - Port Kelang - Durban - Capetown - Port Kelang - Singapore - Hong Kong - Kaohsiung
- Effective voyage: Cosco Ashdod from Port of Kaohsiung (KHH) on 2 April 2020
Far East Africa Express (FAX) service will now feature additional port calls at Qingdao on the westbound and Shanghai on the eastbound
Revamped rotation:
- Qingdao - Shanghai - Ningbo - Singapore - Durban - Singapore - Shanghai - Qingdao
- Effective voyage on MOL Explorer from Port of Qingdao (TAO) on 31 March 20200 Links
