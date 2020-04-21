-
2020 April 21 18:05
Mackay Marine is now open for business in the U.A.E.
Mackay announces the opening of its newest marine electronics service center, in Fujairah, U.A.E., located on the east coast of the Gulf of Oman, the company said in its release.
Mackay Marine –UAE provides Comm & Nav marine electronics sales and service to vessels in ports throughout the U.A.E., including Fujairah, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Sharjah, Port Saeed, Khorkakkan, etc., as well as services ships in Dry Dock in Oman and Dubai.
Mackay U.A.E. Capabilities Include:
Complete Comm & Nav services provided by a single cross-trained marine technician, instead of engaging multiple companies or engineers
Flat-rate Lump-Sum “Anytime” Prices, globally on all “Annuals” (i.e. VDR, Gyro, Radar Groom, GMDSS)
First multi-brand service firm in the region offering comprehensive electronics repairs & surveys, four gyro compasses plus magnetic compass service
Fully-stocked Service Kits for all major Comm/Nav electronics brands and models
OTC Spares & Small Finished Goods
USA FCC & USCG Approved
24/7 global marine service coordination through Mackay World Service
Mackay-UAE currently serves a diverse range of customers including Tankers, Container Lines, Bulkers, Feeder Transporters, Tugs, Oil Drillers, OSVs, US Navy Vessels, and Dry Docks.
