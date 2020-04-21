2020 April 21 18:05

Mackay Marine is now open for business in the U.A.E.

Mackay announces the opening of its newest marine electronics service center, in Fujairah, U.A.E., located on the east coast of the Gulf of Oman, the company said in its release.

Mackay Marine –UAE provides Comm & Nav marine electronics sales and service to vessels in ports throughout the U.A.E., including Fujairah, Jebel Ali, Dubai, Sharjah, Port Saeed, Khorkakkan, etc., as well as services ships in Dry Dock in Oman and Dubai.

Mackay U.A.E. Capabilities Include:

Complete Comm & Nav services provided by a single cross-trained marine technician, instead of engaging multiple companies or engineers

Flat-rate Lump-Sum “Anytime” Prices, globally on all “Annuals” (i.e. VDR, Gyro, Radar Groom, GMDSS)

First multi-brand service firm in the region offering comprehensive electronics repairs & surveys, four gyro compasses plus magnetic compass service

Fully-stocked Service Kits for all major Comm/Nav electronics brands and models

OTC Spares & Small Finished Goods

USA FCC & USCG Approved

24/7 global marine service coordination through Mackay World Service

Mackay-UAE currently serves a diverse range of customers including Tankers, Container Lines, Bulkers, Feeder Transporters, Tugs, Oil Drillers, OSVs, US Navy Vessels, and Dry Docks.