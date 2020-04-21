2020 April 21 16:05

Crowley adds more than 200 new refrigerated containers

Crowley Logistics has added 222 new refrigerated (reefer) cargo containers to its industry-leading equipment fleet to ensure equipment availability at origin for perishables moving through the cold chain. These units are in addition to 300 new reefers received in January of this year.

The new units, which are all 40-foot-long high cubes, are built to Crowley’s exacting standards and further demonstrate the company’s focus on offering customers the most reliable and efficient equipment in the Central America and Caribbean markets. These units have wireless asset monitoring (WAM) technology, which provides continuous monitoring as the reefers transit from origin to destination, both at sea and over land, to ensure the cold chain is maintained the entire time goods are moving.

“The acquisition of these containers is part of our continued commitment to provide the best equipment in the right quantities – all strategically positioned to meet customers’ needs during peak season and throughout the rest of the year,” said Steve Collar, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics.

Crowley’s industry-leading equipment, combined with grower and farm services such as load planning and equipment sanitization, make Crowley a trusted partner for perishables shippers. In addition to providing in-transit services such as location and temperature monitoring, the company offers customs clearance, fumigation options, refrigerated storage and last-mile delivery to ensure quality through single-source accountability.

The containers arrived in Santo Tomas, Guatemala this month and are already being used in support of Central America’s continuing heavy northbound reefer season. The new containers are equipped with environmentally friendly Star Cool refrigeration units, incorporating several changes to further boost efficiency and reliability.

Since 2014, Crowley has invested roughly $160 million in new cargo equipment for its fleet. Today, the company operates over 50,000 pieces of owned and leased intermodal equipment. The equipment’s diverse sizes and strategic locations throughout the U.S, Central America and the Caribbean provide customers a variety of solutions to meet demands.