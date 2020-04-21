2020 April 21 12:00

Construction of NIBULON’s fleet goes according to plan

NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard continues implementing its shipbuilding program, while taking all necessary measures to exclude the transmission of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) between the company’s employees, the compay says in a press release.

The first T410 project harbor pusher tug (order 10033): The shipbuilders have mounted a wheelhouse on the vessel. And the control panels have already been installed there. So the specialists are connecting them. The insulation and plating of accommodations have been completed. The cabins are equipped with necessary furniture and appliances.

The shipbuilders continue installing a propulsion unit. Then the tug will be launched to carry out sea trials.

The second T410 project harbor pusher tug (order 10034): The shipbuilders have mounted pipelines, electric and fitter items, and pre-insulated items. They have also installed an anchor gear, a mooring gear, as well as a towing hook. The wheelhouse is being mounted. The specialists are laying cables on the vessel and connecting equipment.

The section assembly workshop continues producing a metal tent structure to protect the vessel’s main engines.

The third non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessel (order 10037): The shipbuilders finish forming the vessel’s hull structure. They continue carrying out water tightness test of the buoyancy compartments. Then the specialists at the painting and insulation area will start cleaning and painting them.

At the same time, the shipbuilders are installing coaming on the cargo deck, as well as mounting the pipelines.

The fourth non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessel (order 10038): The metal processing workshop has finished cutting and bending metal to produce parts for the vessel’s hull. Therefore, the section assembly workshop is actively working. It has already prepared more than half of the sections necessary in order to form the vessel’s hull. The ready-made sections have already been moved to the shipyard’s building berth.