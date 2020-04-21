2020 April 21 08:34

Jan De Nul and LS Cable will connect offshore wind farms Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha to the Dutch power grid

TenneT has awarded the consortium Jan De Nul Group and LS Cable & System the contracts for the supply and installation of high voltage cables for the grid connection of the Dutch offshore wind farms Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha, Jan De Nul said in its release.

Jan De Nul Group will take care of the transportation, laying and protection of the cables that will be designed and manufactured by LS Cable & System. Offshore execution will take place in 2022-23.

The Hollandse Kust Noord and Hollandse Kust West Alpha export cable systems will consist of two 220kV AC cable systems each. These four cable systems will cover a total length of 210 km, connecting the wind farms to the onshore Dutch power grid near Beverwijk, just north of the port of IJmuiden. When operational, these wind farms will generate up to 1,400 MW, enough green electricity to meet the annual needs of one million households.

Dick Lagerweij, Project Director HKN/HKWa TenneT Offshore: “Since Q3 2018 TenneT has prepared the project documents for offshore cable installation. Five bidders were qualified to submit their proposals and early 2020 we concluded that the consortium was best placed to win this contract. We are aiming for completion of the project as a whole by 2023, and the offshore cable installation including beach works and termination to the platforms is a vital part of the project. We are much looking forward to a positive cooperation.”

Philippe Hutse, Offshore Director at Jan De Nul Group: “We are proud to have been selected by TenneT to take on this project together with our partner LS Cable & System. Our versatile offshore installation vessels are ideally suited to bring this project to a successful conclusion. Thanks to its very large carrying capacity, our Cable Lay Vessel Isaac Newton will load the cables in Korea and transport them to the Netherlands for installation with a minimum number of offshore joints. Our Multi-Purpose Support Vessel Adhémar de Saint-Venant will execute the post-lay trenching works and the rock protection works at the subsea crossing locations.”