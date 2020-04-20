2020 April 20 17:40

Vessels entering Estonian ports exempted from fairway dues for one year

In order to encourage trade in the current situation, all vessels entering Estonian ports or roadsteads will be exempt from the payment of fairway dues between April 1st 2020 and March 31st 2021; all fairway dues which have already been paid since April 1st shall be reimbursed within 30 days by the Estonian Maritime Administration.

The Port of Tallinn informs all its partners that in order to foster trade in the current state of emergency, the Parliament of Estonia passed the Act on supplementary budget, which includes mitigating measures designed to cut costs for shipping companies, on April 15th.

No fairway dues will be charged for vessels entering Estonian ports or roadsteads for a period of one year. Companies that have received payment notices from the Maritime Authority and have paid their fairway dues since April 1st, 2020, shall be reimbursed within 30 days.

The Act also foresees the maximum fairway dues applicable to passenger vessels in the period from April 1 to December 31 in 2021. Fairway dues shall be paid for a maximum of 45 times during this period for entries made (the legislative maximum effective so far is set at 60). For cruise ships, the maximum is set at 3 times, and for other types of ships, at 8 times.