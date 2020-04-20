  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 20 08:57

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 20

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs slightly increased on April 17:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT 237.50 (+1.73)
    VLSFO: USD/MT 275.00 (+3.00)
    MGO: USD/MT 361.15 (+0.72)

    Meantime, world oil indexes demonstrated irregular changes on Apr. 17.

    Brent for June settlement increased by $0.26 to $28.08 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for May fell by $1.60 to $18.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $9.81 to WTI. Gasoil for May delivery added $4.50.

    Today morning oil indexes continue to slide down as producers continue to grapple with a supply glut.

    The market remain unconvinced that OPEC+’s cut of nearly 10 million barrels agreed to in early April will ease oversupply as countries continue to extend lockdowns imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and economies contract. The output cut that supposed to see coming, isn’t sufficient to cover the 25 million to 30 million barrels of daily demand that’s being destroyed by Covid-19. There were also concerns that countries’ storage capacity is rapidly running out.

    U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, has fallen to the $15 range as global economies remain on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, crushing crude demand. To add insult to injury, global oil storage is reaching its limits. The situation is so dire, in fact, that the Department of Energy is even considering paying domestic oil producers to keep crude in the ground.

    At the same time, White House guidelines on reopening the U.S. economy and talk on what else oil titans Saudi Arabia and Russia could do for production cuts. The White House unveiled late on Apr.16 guidelines that governors of the 50 U.S. states could use in reopening businesses locked down for four weeks now in an attempt to control the Covid-19 outbreak that has infected more than 670,000 Americans and killed nearly 34,000 of them

    Saudi Arabia and Russia, meanwhile, were ready to do more to help stabilize the global oil markets. Alexander Novak and Abdulaziz bin Salman, energy ministers for Riyadh and Moscow, said in a joint statement that they will "continue to closely monitor the oil market and are prepared to take further measures jointly with OPEC+ and other producers if these are deemed necessary”.

    According to Baker Hughes, the U.S. oil rig count fell by 66 last week, indicating the massive production cuts undertaken by domestic oil drillers as crude prices hit near-19-year lows. Baker Hughes data showed oil rigs down to 438 last week from 504 the previous week (down 13%). Oil rigs are down by a total 245 since the week ended March 13, when there were 638 rigs. That constitutes a drop of more than 35%. The oil rig count, an early indicator of future output, is down 47% from the same week a year ago when 825 oil rigs were active.

    Analysts at Raymond James projected total U.S. oil and natural gas rigs would collapse from around 800 at the end of 2019 to a record low of around 400 by the middle of the year and around 200 at the end of 2020. The investment bank forecast the rig count would average a mere 225 rigs in 2021. That compares with the current all-time low of 404 rigs during the week ended May 20, 2016, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. In Canada, meanwhile, the total oil and gas rig count fell to 30, the lowest since at least 2000.

    We expect bunker prices to demonstrate irregular changes today: 3-5 USD down for IFO, 2-4 USD up for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 20

15:04 Pirates boarded Portuguese flagged containership off Benin, 8 crew held hostage
14:55 Participants of FESCO's Sea of Opportunities contest submitted 50 requests
14:30 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,031 in RF spot market
14:07 SOHAR Port joins SEA-LNG
13:38 BIMCO applauds Gibraltar Port Authority in easing restrictions to facilitate crew change
13:14 BIMCO provides regulation overview for extension of seafarers’ certificates
12:41 Rosmorport icebreakers take flood prevention measures in Arkhangelsk Region
12:16 Rosmorport changed pilotage dues rates for services rendered in the seaport of Novorossiysk
11:52 Port of Antwerp tests smart bracelet to prevent corona infection on the workfloor
11:15 Tallink Grupp commences collective redundancies process for Tallink Latvija employees
10:53 Global Ports Investments Q1 2020 operating results
10:20 First ship passed under raised bridges of Saint-Petersburg in navigation season of 2020
09:56 Oil prices fell 5.47% amid US storage space running out
09:39 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 1Q’2020 fell by 5.8%
09:21 Baltic Dry Index is up to 751 points
09:08 Customs and ports urged to maintain flow of critical goods during pandemic - IMO
08:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 20
08:30 CMA CGM cancels PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to North Europe, West Med, East Med, Baltic, Black Sea, Russia Far East, Middle East Gulf, North Africa (including Morocco)

2020 April 19

17:43 EXMAR names Francis Mottrie as CEO of the EXMAR Group
17:03 Crystal River Cruises’ fleet receives Green Award certification
16:18 Textron secures Navy's $386 million contract
15:38 MINSHIP bulk carrier M/V Trudy bunkered biofuel at Port of Rotterdam
14:12 USCG Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal returns from deployment
12:51 Jan De Nul's vessel "Les Alizés" to have SCHOTTEL propulsion system
11:47 Crystal updates launch timeline of Crystal Endeavor
10:48 Wärtsilä’s Smart Support Centre delivers fast remote service response

2020 April 18

15:39 Schlumberger announces Q1 2020 results
14:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries starts building Navy's LPD 30
13:51 MMA Offshore awarded renewable sector support contract
12:32 Stolt-Nielsen to scrap scrubber retrofits where possible to cut costs
11:17 Port of Amsterdam and partners agree on creation of new Energy Port

2020 April 17

17:34 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
17:06 MINSHIP embarks on bulk carrier biofuel trial in quest for carbon neutral shipping
16:17 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2020 fell by 53% Y-o-Y
16:05 Low emission Incat Crowther ferries delivered to NYC Ferry by Hornblower
15:59 Finnlines orders first two-stroke propulsion package in its fleet for Finnish market
15:51 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2020 grew by 16% Y-o-Y
15:26 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
15:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Varvara of Project RSD59
14:24 VARD enters the renewable energy sector
14:03 North Carolina Ports opens new refrigerated container yard
13:55 Port of Ust-Luga increased its throughput in 1Q’2020 by 3% YoY
13:28 Subsea pipelines for new HES Hartel Tank Terminal handed over by Visser & Smit Hanab
13:08 LUKOIL has its living quarters platform for development of Valery Grayfer field towed to Caspian Sea
12:31 Maersk launches its cold store in St. Petersburg (Russia)
12:29 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg grew by 3% in 1Q’2020
12:00 Heavy-lift QIAN KUN by carrier Chipolbrok stops in Hamburg
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:46 Oboronlogistics upgrades communication system of Ambal ferry
10:22 MGO prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia grew by $20
09:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 17
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on April 16
07:27 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020

2020 April 16

18:37 Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new Oil Dock
18:07 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA continues to increase tanker market coverage in a strong tanker market
17:31 Ørsted signs long-term vessel contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farms
17:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project
17:06 The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”
16:26 Very few Russian shipyards can repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service
16:05 Port of Rotterdam throughput down 9.3% in the first quarter 2020