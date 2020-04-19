2020 April 19 11:47

Crystal updates launch timeline of Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Expedition Cruises has announced the postponment of the launch of its luxury expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor. The news comes following the temporary closure of the MV WERFTEN shipyards, which halted operations in ship production to protect its employees during the COVID-19 global pandemic like most European manufacturing companies. Due to uncertainty regarding when production will resume, Crystal has been compelled to delay the introduction of the ship – previously planned for this coming August – and cancel all scheduled itineraries through October 31, 2020. The ship’s maiden voyage will now be the Tasmania & Fjords of New Zealand 14-night cruise embarking on November 14, 2020.



“We know that, like us, our guests have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to explore anew with Crystal aboard this groundbreaking ship, and we deeply regret that this change has become necessary and has disrupted our guests’ travel plans,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “While this unprecedented global health crisis inhibits our journeys for now, we are looking ahead with great optimism to introducing Crystal Endeavor to the world on November 14 and welcoming travelers to their next great adventure.”



The company is reaching out to guests and their travel advisors directly with rebooking options.



