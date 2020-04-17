2020 April 17 16:17

Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2020 fell by 53% Y-o-Y

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo sank over 2.5 times, coal and coke – by over a half

In January-March 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 90,400 tonnes of cargo (-53%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 60% to 68,500 tonnes including 20,800 tonnes of coal and coke (-64%) and 47,700 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-56%).



Transshipment of general cargo decreased by 11% to 14,600 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – surged by 141% to 7,400 tonnes.



In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).