  2020 April 17

    Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2020 fell by 53% Y-o-Y

    Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo sank over 2.5 times, coal and coke – by over a half

    In January-March 2020, the port of Vyborg handled 90,400 tonnes of cargo (-53%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 60% to 68,500 tonnes including 20,800 tonnes of coal and coke (-64%) and 47,700 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-56%). 

    Transshipment of general cargo decreased by 11% to 14,600 tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – surged by 141% to 7,400 tonnes.

    In 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1.21 million tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year).

