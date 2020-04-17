  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 17 15:00

    Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Varvara of Project RSD59

    It is the first ship launched during high-alert period

    On 17 April 2020, Nizhny Novgorod based Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has launched yet another dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59, Pola Varvara.

    “The Pola Varvara is the 16th ship of Project RSD59 launched by our shipyard, – says Oleg Tyukayev, Deputy General Director, Production, Krasnoye Sormovo. – Despite the temporary suspension of operations amid the challenging situation in the country and worldwide, the Pola Varvara has been launched in time and the construction of this and other dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59 meets the production schedule”.

    According to Oleg Tyukayev, three ships of the series that have undergone sea trials are currently docked in the shipyard’s harbor being ready for delivery to the customer. The shipyard’s backlog of orders covers a period of several years. Therefore, each full working day is essential for the company.

    According to a tradition, a bottle of champagne was smashed over the hull when the ship touched the water.  Svetlana Alekseyeva, Lead Design Engineer at Krasnoye Sormovo, acted as a godmother during the ceremony.

    The Pola Varvara is the seventh ship in a series of eleven dry cargo carriers of Project RSD59. The contract on construction of the third series numbering eleven dry cargo carriers of RSD59 design was signed between Krasnoye Sormovo and State Transport Leasing Company (STLC) in March 2019. In December 2019, Krasnoye Sormovo and STLC signed new contracts on construction of nine dry cargo carriers under the option for signing contracts on construction and delivery of 20 ships of RSD59 design.

    RSD59 ships of Volgo-Don Max class have the maximum dimensions to sail along the Volga-Don canal.

    The vessel is designed for transportation of general, containerized cargo, timber, grain, oversize cargo and dangerous goods of B Class in R2 navigation area with waves up to 3% and standing off a place of shelter within 100 miles (distance between shelters should not exceed 200 miles), inland waterways of Russia (with some restrictions).

    Key particulars of the ship: LOA – 140.88 m; Breadth – 16.98 m; Depth – 6 m; River/Sea DWT – 5,128/7,535 m; Cargo holds capacity – 11,292 m; Number of holds – two, River/Sea draft – 3.6/4.53 m, Endurance - 20/12 days. 

    Class notation: КМ Ice2 R2 АUT1-ICS CONT (deck, cargo holds Nos.1.2) DG (bulk, pack).

    Project RSD59 designer is Marine Engineering Bureau – Design SPb. Working design documentation was developed by Volga-Caspian Design Bureau.

    Krasnoye Sormovo PJSC is one of the oldest shipbuilding companies in Russia, founded in 1849. Throughout the 75-year period, more than three hundred submarines and rescue vehicles including 25 nuclear ones have been built and modernized by Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard. Today, Krasnoye Sormovo builds vessels of commercial fleet meeting the requirements of international conventions on reliability and safety. Some of Krasnoye Sormovo tankers are in the list of Significant Ships of the Year by the Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA).

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

