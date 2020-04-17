2020 April 17 13:55

Port of Ust-Luga increased its throughput in 1Q’2020 by 3% YoY

Coal and coke transshipment grew by 15% with general cargo showing further decrease

In January-March 2020, the port of Ust-Luga handled 26,982,400 tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 17% to 10,063,500 tonnes including 8,037,700 tonnes of coal and coke (+15%, year-on-year).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo fell by 2% to 16,392,200 tonnes including 7,410,000 tonnes of crude oil (-3%) and 8,617,300 tonnes of oil products (+1%).

Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 47% to 14,500 tonnes.



Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 237,300 tonnes (-5%).



The port’s container throughput decreased by 4% to 14,435 TEUs.



Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

Port Type of cargo Throughput 2018, tonnes Throughput 2019, tonnes Throughput 2020, tonnes 2020 vs 2019, %