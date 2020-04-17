  The version for the print

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg grew by 3% in 1Q’2020

    Liquid bulk cargo transshipment surged by 30%, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 24%

    In January-March 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 14.75 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 30% to 2,668,200 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 24% to 1.5 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 2% to 3.12 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 13% to 259,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 9% to 99,900 tonnes including 53,900 tonnes of timber (-38%).

    The port’s container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 561,950 TEUs.

    In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t,

    2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    Throughput thou t, 2020

    2020 vs 2019

    PORT OF SAINT-PETERSBURG                    TOTAL:

    13,853.6

    14,263.0

    14,759.9

    103%

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    1,956.6

    1,993.3

    1,507.2

    76%

     

    Ore

    169.0

    157.3

    207.4

    132%

     

    Coal, coke

    31.5

    51.5

    18.0

    35%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    1,756.1

    1,782.4

    1,239.6

    70%

     

    Other

    0.0

    2.0

    42.2

    2109%

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    72.3

    109.4

    99.9

    91%

     

    Grain

    63.8

    96.2

    70.5

    73%

     

    Other

    8.5

    13.2

    29.4

    223%

     

    TIMBER

    48.9

    86.9

    53.9

    62%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    3,394.1

    3,054.5

    3,123.0

    102%

     

    Ferrous metal

    1,689.2

    1,343.5

    1,511.4

    113%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    377.2

    338.6

    270.2

    80%

     

    Metal scrap

    356.6

    314.2

    449.0

    143%

     

    Packaged

    286.9

    374.0

    381.0

    102%

     

    Reefer

    320.4

    304.8

    248.2

    81%

     

    including fish

    93.4

    75.9

    46.8

    62%

     

    Other

    363.9

    379.4

    263.3

    69%

     

    CONTAINERS

    6,094.7

    6,659.8

    7,048.5

    106%

     

    Total teus

    503,815

    564,596

    561,950

    100%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    73,227

    79,028

    75,686

    96%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    0.5

    2.9

    0.3

    10%

     

    RO-RO

    310.8

    298.3

    259.0

    87%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    1,975.8

    2,058.0

    2,668.2

    130%

     

    Oil products

    1,975.8

    2,058.0

    2,668.2

    130%
