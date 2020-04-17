2020 April 17 12:29

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg grew by 3% in 1Q’2020

Liquid bulk cargo transshipment surged by 30%, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 24%

In January-March 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 14.75 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 30% to 2,668,200 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 24% to 1.5 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 2% to 3.12 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 13% to 259,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 9% to 99,900 tonnes including 53,900 tonnes of timber (-38%).

The port’s container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 561,950 TEUs.



In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.