2020 April 17 12:29
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg grew by 3% in 1Q’2020
Liquid bulk cargo transshipment surged by 30%, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 24%
In January-March 2020, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 14.75 million tonnes of cargo (+3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of oil products grew by 30% to 2,668,200 tonnes, dry bulk cargo – fell by 24% to 1.5 million tonnes, handling of general cargo – up 2% to 3.12 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – down 13% to 259,300 tonnes, dry loose cargo – down 9% to 99,900 tonnes including 53,900 tonnes of timber (-38%).
The port’s container throughput remained flat, year-on-year, at 561,950 TEUs.
In 2019, the port handled 59.87 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.22 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
Throughput thou t, 2020
2020 vs 2019
PORT OF SAINT-PETERSBURG TOTAL:
13,853.6
14,263.0
14,759.9
103%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
1,956.6
1,993.3
1,507.2
76%
Ore
169.0
157.3
207.4
132%
Coal, coke
31.5
51.5
18.0
35%
Mineral fertilizers
1,756.1
1,782.4
1,239.6
70%
Other
0.0
2.0
42.2
2109%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
72.3
109.4
99.9
91%
Grain
63.8
96.2
70.5
73%
Other
8.5
13.2
29.4
223%
TIMBER
48.9
86.9
53.9
62%
GENERAL CARGO including:
3,394.1
3,054.5
3,123.0
102%
Ferrous metal
1,689.2
1,343.5
1,511.4
113%
Non-ferrous metal
377.2
338.6
270.2
80%
Metal scrap
356.6
314.2
449.0
143%
Packaged
286.9
374.0
381.0
102%
Reefer
320.4
304.8
248.2
81%
including fish
93.4
75.9
46.8
62%
Other
363.9
379.4
263.3
69%
CONTAINERS
6,094.7
6,659.8
7,048.5
106%
Total teus
503,815
564,596
561,950
100%
including refrigerated containers:
73,227
79,028
75,686
96%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.5
2.9
0.3
10%
RO-RO
310.8
298.3
259.0
87%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
1,975.8
2,058.0
2,668.2
130%
Oil products
1,975.8
2,058.0
2,668.2
130%
