2020 April 16 17:30

Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project

Approval obtained for phases I-III of Zvezda project’s second turn

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says that its experts have considered and approved Phases I-III of the second turn of SC Zvezda project.

Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda is set up in Bolshoy Kamen bay, Primorsky Region, for the construction of heavy tonnage ships and equipment intended for oil and gas production on the continental shelf. The initial phase of the project was put into operation in 2016.

The first three phases of Zvezda project's second turn include foresee the following activities: Phase I - land use planning and management, Phase II - development of reclaimed land, Phase III - construction of production and infrastructure facilities including dry dock and main pump station, three outfitting quays, two connecting quays and a pre-dock yard.

The facility will accommodate the Goliath crane of 1,200 tonnes in capacity with a 189-meter wide track and height of lift of 100 meters. The works will include installation of utility services, systems of power/gas/water supply and sewerage network. The third phase also foresees the construction of a rotational camp for specialists involved in construction, local treatment plant for rainwater, drydock gates (floating bulkhead) etc.

Phases I-III project was developed by Far East Design Institite “Vostokproektverf”.

Glavgosexpertiza earlier considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings on Phase IV of the second turn of SC Zvezda project.

Zvezda Shipyard is being established at the Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Centre (FESRC) by a consortium led by Rosneft in pursuance of RF President’s order.

The product line of Zvezda will include vessels with a displacement of up to 350,000 tonnes, elements of offshore platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, special vessels and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including equipment that was previously not produced in Russia due to the lack of necessary launching and hydraulic structures. By the time the project is completed, the shipyard's capacity for metal processing will be more than 330 thousand tons per year. Totally, the production programme of Zvezda foresees the construction of 178 vessels and offshore facilities of different types by 2035.

As of today, the Zvezda order book includes 39 vessels with Rosneft having placed an order for 28 units.

