2020 April 15 17:06

Hapag-Lloyd announces suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) & Blank Sailing Plan of Far East Loop 5 (FE5)

In connection with the reduced demand resulting from the COVID-19 impact, Hapag-Lloyd will be adjusting its network capacity to match the reduced demand, the company said in its release.

Temporary Suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) The FE4 will be suspended starting from week 18 until week 26. To ensure supply chain integrity for our customers, most port calls of the FE4 service will be covered directly by the FE2 for this period.

The Qingdao connection will be ensured in transshipment by means of comprehensive network. In Europe, the cargo flows of Antwerp and London Gateway can be routed via our FE3 and FE5. For Hamburg bound cargo Hapag-Lloyd can offer the FE2 direct and FE5 in transshipment via Singapore. Complementary Hapag-Lloyd continues to provide fast connections via FE7 and FE8 into Bremerhaven.

The last effective voyage of the FE4 service prior suspension is conducted by the HMM Algeciras (001W/E) calling Qingdao week 17 & Hamburg week 24. The first voyage under modified rotation of the FE2 is on the MOL Triumph (012W/012E) calling Busan week 18 & Hamburg week 24.

FE2 rotation (amended) Busan – Yangshan – Ningbo – Yantian – Singapore- (Suez) – Rotterdam – Southampton – Le Havre – Hamburg – Rotterdam – (Suez) – Singapore – Busan

Blank Sailing Plan Far East Loop 5 (FE5) The FE5 voyages will be cancelled in week 21 and 23 Westbound respectively 26 and 28 Eastbound. Hapag-Lloyd will cover Southeast Asia and Indochina relations based on alternative sailings as per below table in transshipment via Singapore.