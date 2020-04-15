2020 April 15 16:04

Northwester 2 completes turbine installation of first 9.5MW platform

The 219 MW Northwester 2 project in Belgium has now seen all 23 turbines fully installed, Jan De Nul said in its release.

In a joint operation with MHI Vestas and Jan De Nul Group, Parkwind completed the final installation of turbines at the Northwester 2 offshore wind farm. The 219 MW project is located in the Belgian North Sea, approximately 50km off the shore of Ostend, Belgium, and is the first project to use the world’s highest rated V164-9.5 MW turbines in commercial operation.

The installation works started in December 2019. Following a good start, exceptionally adverse weather in the first months slowed the pace of the installation works down. To accelerate operations, a second installation vessel, the Scylla, was brought in mid-March to operate in parallel with Jan De Nul’s Vole au vent. All parties have closely worked together in a professional manner to overcome challenges and succeeded to maintain operational control until completion of the last WTG installation.

MHI Vestas also holds a 15 year service agreement at Northwester 2, to maintain the V164-9.5 MW turbines.

Northwester 2 was installed on an expedited schedule, due to a highly collaborative approach being taken, supply chain readiness, and the industrialisation of offshore wind in Belgium.