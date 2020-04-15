2020 April 15 09:51

EMA and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign MOU to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives

The energy sector is calling for innovative energy solutions in the marine sector for the adoption of cleaner energy and greater environmental sustainability. The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) have forged a $10 million partnership and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives, the company said in its release.

As part of this MOU, EMA and Keppel O&M are launching a grant call for solutions relating to energy storage systems and smart power grids for the offshore and marine environment. These solutions should seek to reduce overall energy usage and carbon footprint while enhancing overall operational efficiency. The grant call serves to encourage innovation and capability building for the wider industry ecosystem in Singapore. The insights derived from the grant call could be translated to potential solutions to enhance the grid.

The grant call is open for applications at https://ema.gov.sg/ema-keppel-partnership.aspx and will close on 12pm, 24 June 2020. Interested companies, research institutes and institutes of higher learning are welcome to participate. Shortlisted participants will have the opportunity to testbed their solutions through Keppel O&M’s Floating Living Lab (FLL), the first-of-its-kind offshore floating testbed in Singapore.

Expected to be operational by end 2021, Keppel O&M’s FLL will provide a platform for the industry and the research community to testbed and commercialise promising power and technology solutions for the marine sector. The FLL will have Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) bunkering facilities for harbour crafts and small vessels. It will also house an embedded power generation system to power Keppel O&M’s operations, with excess electricity to be exported to the national grid.



About the Energy Market Authority

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services

A pioneer in offshore solutions, Keppel O&M has a strong track record in designing and building high-performance offshore drilling rigs, production platforms and specialised ships. It is a trusted partner in the conversion, repair and modification of diverse and complex rigs and vessels, and is also a developer of integrated solutions for the offshore renewable and infrastructure industries.

Backed by robust operational excellence, Keppel O&M innovates and leverages new technologies to deliver projects on time, on budget, safely, reliably, and to the highest quality.