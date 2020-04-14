2020 April 14 11:36

Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch starts rendering towing services in the seaport of Ust-Luga

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch reports on expanding the list of services rendered by the branch in the seaport of Ust-Luga.

By using the Tolbukhin tugboat of Ice Class the branch renders towing services to all concerned organizations. These services are related to towing support for mooring operations or other re-positioning of vessels in the seaport of Ust-Luga and on the approaches toward it.

The Tolbukhin tugboat of 3.840 kW in capacity has two steerable propellers, which provide the tugboat with high possibilities for maneuver. The hydraulic towing machine with tractive power of 35 tons has been installed in the tugboat’s head. The towing book in the vessel’s stern provides with tractive power of up to 58 tons.