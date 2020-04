2020 April 14 10:44

Oil prices rose by 1.3%

Brent Crude Oil futures grew by 4.40%, Light (WTI) – by 7.07%

On 14 April 2020, Brent Crude Oil futures price grew by 1.32% to $32.16 per barrel, Light (WTI) – by 1.34% to $22.71 per barrel.

U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts shale oil output to decrease in May by 2.1% versus April, to 8.7 million bpd.